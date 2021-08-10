

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis Ag (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said it plans to sell the FRP plant in Zutphen (Netherlands) as well as the slitting centers in Birmingham (United Kingdom), Dolný Kubín (Slovakia), and Mortara (Italy) with a total of about 360 employees. The buyer, INTEK, is a holding that includes the KME Group.



The plants in Stolberg (Germany), Pori (Finland), and Buffalo (US) will remain in the Aurubis Group and be developed further.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AURUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de