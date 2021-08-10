

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) or IIJ, an Internet-related network services provider, reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent climbed to 3.51 billion yen or 38.67 yen per share from 1.12 billion yen or 12.32 yen per share in the same quarter last year.



Operating profit was 4.36 billion yen, up 113.0% from the previous year.



Total revenues for the quarter were 52.97 billion yen, up 5.2% from last year.



Looking forward to the year 2021, the company still expects revenue to increase 6.1% year-on-year to 226 billion yen and profit before tax to grow 23.3% year-on-year to 17.3 billion yen.



