Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
News-Alarm bei TAAT – Ausbruch und Rallye ausgelöst?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JPBH ISIN: FI4000322326 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EEZY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EEZY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2021 | 07:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc makes changes to its management team

EEZY PLC --- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE --- 10 AUGUST 2021 AT 8.02

Eezy Plc makes changes to its management team

Isa Merikallio (born 1968) has been appointed a member of the management team. She has been working as content director at Eezy Plc since the 1 January 2021. Prior to Eezy Plc, Merikallio has worked as a management consultant and entrepreneur during 2002-2021 and during 1997-2002 as director and founding partner at NFO Infratest Oy.

Merikallio will be responsible for developing content services together with business units, as well as marketing and communications.

Hanna Lehto will continue as director and member of the management team, responsible for People and culture.

Further information:

Sami Asikainen, CEO
sami.asikainen@eezy.fi
Tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915


EEZY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.