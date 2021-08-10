

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HelloFresh SE (HLFFF, HFG.F), a German meal-kit company, reported Tuesday that its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was 157.8 million euros, up 2.7 percent from 153.6 million euros last year.



Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.1 percent.



Group revenue in the second quarter reached 1.56 billion euros, up 60 percent from 972.1 million euros a year ago. Revenues grew 66.5 percent in constant currency.



Orders were 30.98 million in the second quarter, an increase of 71.2 percent from prior year's 18.10 million.



HelloFresh reached 7.7 million customers in both segments, up from 4.2 million last year.



Further, the updated fiscal 2021 outlook, and now expects revenue growth of 45 percent to 55 percent on a constant currency basis, compared to previously expected between 35 percent and 45 percent. The company now projects adjusted EBITDA margin between 8.25-10.25 percent, compared to previously expected between 10 percent and 12 percent.



