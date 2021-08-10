

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - German chemical distribution company Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported that its second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders rose to 134.1 million euros or 0.87 euros per share from 123.4 million euros or 0.80 euros per share last year.



Sales for the quarter grew to 3.47 billion euros from 2.82 billion euros last year. On a constant currency basis, sales were up by 27.7% on the prior-year figure. The rise was due to both higher volumes and higher sales prices per unit.



In June, the company raised its fiscal year 2021 operating EBITDA outlook due to the positive business performance in the first few months of this year. The company expects annual operating EBITDA to be between 1.16 billion euros and 1.26 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRENNTAG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de