ReNew Power will build 1.3 GW of hybrid renewable energy capacity in India - 900 MW of wind plus 400 MW of solar - backed by storage. Project costs have been estimated at approximately $1.2 billion.From pv magazine India India's ReNew Power has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) for 400 MW of round-the-clock (RTC) electricity supply. The PPA is the first of its kind in India. The power will be supplied to New Delhi Municipal Council and utility Dadra & Nagar Haveli. ReNew Power emerged as the winner to supply round-the-clock power last year in an auction ...

