Australia's AGL Energy will soon own the world's largest 'grid-forming' battery, with construction to begin on its new 250 MW/250 MWh project later this year on Torrens Island, South Australia. Finland's Wärtsilä will supply the battery, while Germany's SMA will provide inverters.From pv magazine Australia The Torrens Island battery is AGL Energy's first grid-scale storage project. It will be built at the company's gas plant, where it will continue to provide electricity as the fossil-fuel run turbines are retired. The AUD 180 million ($131.8 million) battery isn't Australia's largest ...

