- (PLX AI) - Paradox Interactive Q2 revenue SEK 403 million vs. estimate SEK 395 million.
- • Q2 EPS SEK 0.84 vs. estimate SEK 0.88
|08:09
|Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
