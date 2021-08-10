Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.08.2021
Starke Kaufsignale: Die nächste Rallye mit Ansage?
10.08.2021 | 08:31
AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) 
AEW UK REIT plc: Notice of Annual General Meeting 
10-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company") 
 
Notice of Annual General Meeting 
Following the publication on 24 June 2021 of its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 
2021, the Company announces that it has published its Notice of the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting 
 will be held on Wednesday, 8 September 2021 at 12.00 noon at 33 Jermyn Street, London SW1Y 6DN. We ask that any 
shareholders wanting to attend the Annual General Meeting register their interest by emailing the Company Secretary at 
aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk by close of business on Monday, 6 September 2021. 
 
A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting is available to view on the Company's website at www.aewukreit.com. 
It has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// 
data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Copies of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting are being posted to 
the Company's shareholders on 13 August 2021. 
 
10 August 2021 
 
LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
 
Enquiries: 
Link Company Matters Limited 
Company Secretary 
Telephone - 01392 477500 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BWD24154 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      AEWU 
LEI Code:    21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  119566 
EQS News ID:  1225141 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225141&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
