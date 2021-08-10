DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Notice of Annual General Meeting

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Notice of Annual General Meeting 10-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting Following the publication on 24 June 2021 of its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021, the Company announces that it has published its Notice of the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 8 September 2021 at 12.00 noon at 33 Jermyn Street, London SW1Y 6DN. We ask that any shareholders wanting to attend the Annual General Meeting register their interest by emailing the Company Secretary at aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk by close of business on Monday, 6 September 2021. A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting is available to view on the Company's website at www.aewukreit.com. It has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Copies of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting are being posted to the Company's shareholders on 13 August 2021. 10 August 2021 LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 Enquiries: Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary Telephone - 01392 477500 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 119566 EQS News ID: 1225141 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

