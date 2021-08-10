

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Germany's Munich Re (0KFE.L) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter consolidated profit was 1.11 billion euros, 91 percent higher than last year's 579 million euros.



Earnings per share were 7.89 euros, up 90.6 percent from 4.14 euros a year ago.



The impact of COVID-19-related losses on reinsurance business came to 241 million euros in the quarter, down from prior year's 700 million euros.



Gross premiums written increased 14.2 percent to 14.64 billion euros from prior year's 12.83 billion euros.



Looking ahead, Munich Re said it continues to aim for a consolidated profit of 2.8 billion euros for the 2021 financial year. The other targets communicated for 2021 in Munich Re's Group Annual Report 2020 remain unchanged.



Munich Re anticipates advantageous business opportunities also in the second half of 2021.



The company raised its gross premium forecasts by 1 billion euros to 40 billion euros for reinsurance, and by 0.5 billion euros to 18 billion euros for the ERGO field of business. At Group level, gross premiums of 58 billion euros are projected for 2021.



Munich Re anticipates that the market environment will continue to improve year on year in the next major renewal round in January.



