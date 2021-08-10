

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L, PDYPY, PDYPF) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax surged 221 percent to 77 million pounds from last year's 24 million pounds.



On an after-tax basis, loss was 86 million pounds, compared to prior year's profit of 9 million pounds. Loss per share were 50.4 pence, compared to earnings of 18.1 pence a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share were 171.1 pence, compared to 187.5 pence last year.



Group Revenue surged 99 percent to 3.05 billion pounds from prior year's 1.54 billion pounds. Pro forma revenue was 30% higher than last year.



Looking ahead, the company said its second half of the year has started well, and the company looks forward to making further progress in the coming months.



The company expects Group Adjusted EBITDA ex-US of between 1.27 billion pounds and 1.37 billion pounds.



In the US, net revenue is expected between 1.285 billion pounds and 1.425 billion pounds or $1.8 billion and $2.0 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA loss of between 225 million pounds and 275 million pounds.



