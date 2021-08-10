Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - mit CLX und LPT gegen die Geißeln der Menschheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M63R ISIN: US55354G1004 Ticker-Symbol: 3HM 
Tradegate
10.08.21
11:00 Uhr
534,40 Euro
-0,40
-0,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MSCI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MSCI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
534,20535,6011:01
534,40535,6011:01
Dow Jones News
10.08.2021 | 09:31
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MSCI increases Magnit's ESG rating score up to the BBB level

DJ MSCI increases Magnit's ESG rating score up to the BBB level 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
MSCI increases Magnit's ESG rating score up to the BBB level 
10-Aug-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
MSCI increases Magnit's ESG rating score up to the BBB level 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (August 10, 2021): The MSCI International Agency has increased Magnit's PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the 
Company) sustainable development ranking from BB to BBB[1]. The Agency acknowledges the Company's progress in corporate 
governance, products quality and safety assurance, carbon footprint reduction, and development of staff relations. MSCI 
increases the Retailer's score for the second year running - in 2020, it grew from B to BB. 
The MSCI ESG Rating is one of the leading global ESG ratings. It reflects the company's long-term sustainability in 
terms of environmental and social risks, as well risks in corporate governance (ESG). Every year, the Agency evaluates 
over 2,800 public companies all over the world scoring them from ??? to ???. Today, 53 international and national 
retail companies are assessed in the Rating. 
 
« 
       "Higher score in the MSCI rating is a result of our consistent work in sustainable development. In summer 
Jan Dunning  2020, we were the first Russian retailer that presented its ESG Strategy by setting qualitative and 
       quantitative KPIs to implement it. Last year, we achieved a considerable progress in all Strategy 
Magnit's   pillars: we launched business processes transformation with due regard for the ESG principles, audited 
President   corporate governance systems, industrial and occupational safety, conducted the first employee 
       satisfaction survey, and implemented a number of important social projects. But we are yet to do a lot of 
and CEO    work. This year, we are focused on implementation of healthy lifestyle promotion programmes, waste and 
       carbon dioxide emission reduction, creation of sustainable supply chain, ecologization of private label 
»       goods packaging, as well as initiatives aimed at involvement of customers into caring about themselves, 
       their beloved, and the environment. Our goal is to hold the lead in sustainable development among Russian 
       retailers".

Before, Magnit was ranked first among Russian retailers in the ESG Rating of the National Ratings Agency (NRA) and third among Russian non-financial public companies. The NRA assigned Magnit to the Advanced Level group consisting of the companies that have a long-term sustainable development strategy, a plan for its implementation, corresponding KPIs and public reporting on achieving them. In addition to that, integration of the ESG agenda in these companies is reflected in corporate governance, organizational structure, and business processes; and at the same time, such companies involve their staff in development and implementation of the strategy. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] https://www.msci.com/our-solutions/esg-investing/esg-ratings/esg-ratings-corporate-search-tool/issuer/magnit-pao /IID000000002174623 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  119567 
EQS News ID:  1225178 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225178&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

MSCI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.