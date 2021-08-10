

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders for the half year to 30 June 2021 was 120.2 million pounds or 106.94 pence per share compared to a loss of 9.5 million pounds or 8.49 pence per share in the previous year.



Profit before tax was 121.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 14.0 million pounds in the prior year.



Gross property and other income for the period grew to 120.4 million pounds from 119.3 million pounds last year.



The company raised its average portfolio ERV guidance to +2.0% to -2.0% for the year ending December 2021. This compared to March 2021 estimate of 0% to -5%.



