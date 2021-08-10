DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 09/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 63.5673 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 945816 CODE: MSDU

ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 119626

August 10, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)