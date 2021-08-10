DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) (10AI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 09/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.2184 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2793424 CODE: 10AI ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 10AI Sequence No.: 119614 EQS News ID: 1225227 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225227&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)