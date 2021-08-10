DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9U) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 09/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 699.3472 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18650 CODE: CP9U

ISIN: LU1602145036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9U

August 10, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)