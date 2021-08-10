DJ AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 09/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 285.5645 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 792467 CODE: CG1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 119568 EQS News ID: 1225181 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

