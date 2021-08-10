

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales continued to grow in July but the pace of growth slowed, the British Retail Consortium reported Tuesday.



Total retail sales grew 6.4 percent on a yearly basis in July. At the same time, like-for-like sales were up 4.7 percent.



The lifting of restrictions did not bring the anticipated in-store boost, with the wet weather leaving consumers reluctant to visit shopping destinations, Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.



Paul Martin, retail partner, KPMG, said retail sales grew at a slower rate as the reopening of the hospitality and leisure sectors led to a dilution in consumer spending.



Over the coming months the health of the sector is expected to grow at a much slower rate as retailers face increasing challenges on a number of fronts, said Martin.



