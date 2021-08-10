

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported first quarter income before income tax of 1.29 trillion yen, an increase of 55.0% year on year. The Group recorded a gain on investments of 1.26 trillion yen, up 28.5% from prior year.



Net income from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent increased to 761.51 billion yen from 521.14 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 368.10 yen compared to 227.93 yen. Net income attributable to owners of the parent was 761.5 billion yen, down 39.4% from prior year as net income from discontinued operations of 734.5 billion yen was recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, primarily reflecting gain relating to loss of control of Sprint.



First-quarter net sales improved to 1.48 trillion yen from 1.28 trillion yen, previous year.



