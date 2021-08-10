

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy increased in July, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to 48.4 in July from 47.6 in June. In May, the reading was 38.1.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity fell to 48.4 in July from 52.4 in the previous month. In May, the reading was 47.6.



