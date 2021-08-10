SOLARLIGHTKOREA(CO.,Ltd) Implements "K-Battery" with Used Battery Recycling

They lead international technology standards with large-capacity dry discharging (type)

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLARLIGHTKOREA(CO., Ltd) announced in August that it has developed a "post-use battery recycling process" that can maximize the high value of the secondary battery industry.

"After-use battery recycling" is a process for extracting and reproducing core materials for secondary battery, such as nickel and lithium, from used batteries or battery scraps from the manufacturing process. According to SNE Research, a market researcher for rechargeable batteries of electric vehicles, the global waste battery market would be valued at about KRW 20 trillion in 2030; although it is drawing attention as the next generation business of the secondary battery industry, the biggest obstacle not yet addressed is the used battery itself.

Since after-use battery is highly hazardous and explosive due to its high energy level, "discharging (low level stable state)" is a process essential for safe lifespan control.

The new technology introduced by SOLARLIGHTKOREA(CO., Ltd) is a "dry discharge" that converts the battery into a disabled state by consuming the remaining amount of the battery during the discharging process and makes it recyclable.

Conventional discharge technology "wet discharging (type)", i.e. immersion in electrolyte, has a drawback that large-capacity discharge is not available due to low efficiency, which is caused by time taken to dry, high cost wastewater treatment, and environmental pollution. Meanwhile, dry discharging (type) is a core technology presented by SOLARLIGHTKOREA(CO., Ltd), which consumes remaining capacity and enables efficient use of the used lithium-ion battery. Based on the unique technology of SOLARLIGHTKOREA(CO., Ltd), it is possible to diagnose a battery pack during charging/discharging, build a pre-treatment facility system to enable safe storage, transport and recycling, and perform large-capacity discharging treatment if a large-capacity dry discharging (type) facility is constructed.

"Our large-capacity dry discharging (type) is modern and innovative technology complying with ESG standards, which can also allocate resources eco-friendly, safely, and efficiently to provide economic feasibility; nowadays K-battery technology is leading the market," said Kim Wol-Young, CEO of SOLARLIGHTKOREA(CO., Ltd). "We need to build an eco-friendly industrial system by incorporating the K-battery technology into the secondary battery industry in connection with recovery, storage and treatment of waste resources, such as electric/electronic products including waste batteries for electric vehicles, solar panels, and secondary batteries, as the global waste market is expected to show steady growth."

SOLARLIGHTKOREA(CO., Ltd), as a leading K-battery business provider, holds a variety of advanced technologies, which enable stable maintenance of battery state using battery SOC/SOH diagnosis and control methods; discharging process procedures essential for battery performance test; and check on the remaining battery level and discharging level, by incorporating ESS O&M into know-how accumulated in a field of secondary battery. In particular, the large-capacity variable resistor control is an economical way to quickly conduct the essential discharge process the for large number of electric vehicle batteries - it is recognized as a core technology throughout the industry as new business related to the after-use batteries are actively promoted.

