Dienstag, 10.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - mit CLX und LPT gegen die Geißeln der Menschheit!
WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Tradegate
10.08.21
11:31 Uhr
2.852,00 Euro
+4,50
+0,16 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
PR Newswire
10.08.2021 | 11:03
Former Amazon Executive Joins Advisory Board Of Swedish SAAS Company Innovation360

John Rossman, former Amazon executive and digital leadership author, will chair the advisory board and has invested in the Swedish SaaS Innovation Platform Innovation360.

NEW YORK, August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation360, the category leader in innovation and growth solutions, announces that John Rossman, former Amazon executive and leadership expert, is joining the advisory board and investing in Innovation360. As Managing Director at Rossman Partners, author of several strategy and leadership books, and prominent keynote speaker, Mr. Rossman will collaborate with Innovation360 to fulfill the company's broad vision of helping leaders and organizations create lasting business value through systematic innovation.