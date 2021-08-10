Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma - mit CLX und LPT gegen die Geißeln der Menschheit!
WKN: A140P3 ISIN: DK0060655629 Ticker-Symbol: 29K 
Frankfurt
10.08.21
08:04 Uhr
47,040 Euro
+0,160
+0,34 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DFDS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DFDS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,96049,36011:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2021 | 11:17
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DFDS A/S: DFDS: INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL FOR DFDS REPORT FOR Q2 2021

INVESTOR NEWS NO. 24/2021

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q2 2021 on 17 August 2021 at around 08:00 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Date: 17 August 2021

Time: 10:00 CET

Telephone DK +45 35445577
UK +44 33 33000804
US +1 631 913 1422

List of international numbers:

https://event.sharefile.com/d-s84220495bb4b47b2abfff950788bcd35

Access code: 553848736#

If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.

The conference will be broadcast live on https://www.dfds.com/en/aboutand published there for future reference.

Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • UK_OMX_NO_24_10_08_2021_Conference_call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3d6b43f5-e4e4-4a41-a11d-434d87abc852)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
