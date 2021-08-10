Specialty Breathable Membranes Market worth $1,145 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Specialty Breathable Membranes Market by Type (Polyurethane, PTFE, Thermoplastic Polyester, Thermoplastic Elastomers, Polyesther Block Amide, Copolyamide), Application (Healthcare/Medical, Textile), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Breathable Membrane Market size is estimated to be USD 849 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,145 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Factors such as increasing penetration of hygiene, and healthy growth of healthcare, and medical industry across the globe support for the market growth. Moreover, the significant growth of the textile, and building & construction industry in developing countries are driving the breathable membranes market.

Polyurethane-based breathable membranes accounted for the largest share in 2020

The polyurethane-based breathable membrane is the dominant segment in the overall specialty breathable membrane market. The major application of polyurethane breathable membrane is in hygiene products such as baby diapers, and medical and healthcare products. These are made using a new coating technique that allows for the development of a consistent microstructure. This guarantees that the waterproofness level remains consistent even after numerous washing. They breathe by absorbing and dispersing sweat via water vapour molecules diffusing over the solid structure.

Healthcare/medical application accounted for the largest share in 2020

Increasing use of hygiene products in emerging countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries (including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam) is driving the breathable membranes market. Rise in awareness and growing per capita GDP are expected to drive the breathable membranes market in these countries. An increase in the old age population is expected to drive the breathable membranes market in the adult incontinence sector in developed countries such as Japan, the US, Canada, Germany, and Italy. Moreover, due to COVID-19 pandemic, massive increase in the production of the facemask, surgical drapes, surgical gown, PPE kits and other goods supports for the growth of the specialty breathable membranes market.

APAC led the specialty breathable membranes market in terms of value in 2020.

APAC accounted for the largest market share of market, in terms of value, in 2020. Increasing penetration of premium hygiene and medical & healthcare products in China, India, and Indonesia, along with the increase in per capita GDP, is expected to drive the breathable membranes market in the region. Moreover, growing production of the footwear, sportswear and athleisure in the region supports for the growth of market.

The leading players in the breathable membranes market are the

The demand for breathable membranes is mainly catered to by global players manufacturing these membranes for various end-use industries. Some of the leading companies involved in the manufacturing of breathable membrane Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Toray Industries (Japan), Berry Global Group (US), RKW Group (Germany), and Covestro (France) cater to the demand for breathable membranes globally.

