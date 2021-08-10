During Q2 2021 EURid celebrated .eu's 15th anniversary, launched the 2021 .eu Web Awards, and strengthened the efforts to fight online fraud in cooperation with EUROPOL and their 'No More Ransom' project. Further, we contributed to a greener future by planting 1,000 trees, and renewed our EMAS registration through to 2023.

Statistical highlights:

The quarter ended with 3,731,298 .eu registrations, marking 1.26% growth since January 2021;

212,228 new domain name registrations recorded;

Portugal tops the list of top-growth countries with 61.5% growth in registrations;

Average renewal rate of 82.88%.

Other developments in Q2:

EURid celebrated the fifth anniversary of the .?? extension by hosting events in Sofia, Bulgaria;

EURid's public website achieved Level AA under the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines;

EURid's Dynamic Coalition on Data and Trust held a meeting during EuroDIG 2021.

For further details, consult EURid's Q2 2021 progress report.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified under the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered under the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

