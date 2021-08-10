

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Milford, Indiana-based Serenade Foods is recalling certain frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken products citing possible Salmonella enteritidis contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall was initiated following a multistate outbreak of 28 Salmonella Enteritidis illnesses in 8 states, with onset dates ranging from February 21 through June 28, 2021. FSIS had issued a public health alert on June 2 related to these products.



The recall involves around 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products. The affected items were produced on February 24, 2021 and February 25, 2021.



The products subject to recall include 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of 'Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese'; 'MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE'; and 'KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE'. All these have lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.



Further, the recall includes 10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of 'MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU' with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.; and 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of 'KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU' with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.



The recalled items bear establishment number 'P- 2375' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide.



The agency has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC and public health partners to investigate the multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis illnesses.



The agencies collected unopened intact packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese from an ill person's home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis.



On June 2, the FSIS warned against these frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned, stuffed chicken products due to concerns that there may be a link between these items and the Salmonella Enteritidis illness cluster. The warning was issued to remind consumers about the proper handling and cooking of raw poultry products.



FSIS then noted that the products of concern may appear to be ready-to-eat but are in fact raw and need to be fully cooked before consumption.



Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illnesses. The symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after exposure to the organism. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.



The investigation is ongoing, and FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state partners.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de