DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: End of automatic extension to audited annual accounts publication deadline

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: End of automatic extension to audited annual accounts publication deadline 10-Aug-2021 / 11:15 GMT/BST ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- In March 2020 AQSE announced that, as a temporary measure, it would extend by one month the date by which a company admitted to the AQSE Growth Market must publish its annual audited accounts. This was in recognition of the impact of Covid-19 and the challenges this had created for many AQSE Growth Market companies and their auditors. In the intervening period, AQSE has continued to engage with all stakeholders and has granted discretionary extensions of up to three months in certain circumstances. From 1 September 2021, AQSE will no longer grant an automatic extension to the publishing deadline. In exceptional circumstances related to Covid-19, a company's corporate adviser may apply for a derogation from the publishing deadline on behalf of an issuer in the normal way. We will continue to monitor the situation and will review these arrangements if the circumstances change. The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1225303 10-Aug-2021

August 10, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)