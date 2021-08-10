Doceree accelerates global growth with entry into European market, taps PulsePoint's former exec as President to lead the region

With the expansion, the company has entered its third global market, establishing headquarters in United Kingdom

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree Inc., the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, announced today the company's latest global expansion with the establishment of European headquarters in the United Kingdom. In addition, Doceree has appointed Gareth Shaw as President, UK and Europe, to lead its entry into its third market.

After spending nearly a decade at PulsePoint, with his most recent responsibility as General Manager, Global Programmatic, Shaw joins Doceree to become the head of the organization's operations in the UK and Europe to grow the online healthcare professional (HCP) messaging sector across the region. As a digital marketing veteran in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, Shaw has a vast experience in sales categories across digital media and advertising technology sectors.

"The global presence of Doceree has continued our rapid growth as we span to our third continent within 15 months of our origination," said Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree. "The sophistication of our platform capabilities has led marketers and publishers to flourish in the United States and India. With Gareth's industry acumen, he's a tremendous addition to our team to lead our European ventures as we transform the way pharmaceutical and healthcare brands communicate with HCPs worldwide on point-of-care and endemic platforms."

During his professional journey, Shaw has established a well-versed business development and operations background, which was cultivated during his various sales roles at Yahoo!, including most recently as senior direct response sales specialist. Further, he was commercial lead in managing publisher relationships at Experian, as part of its digital advertising services.

"Doceree has become an innovative player for online HCP communication ecosystem," says Shaw. "I've witnessed the digital solutions that Doceree has developed for the market. I'm eager to showcase these forward-thinking technologies to the European pharmaceutical marketers and healthcare publishers as Doceree advances the way interactions are held on point-of-care channels."

About Doceree

Doceree is the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging. It aims to address the problem of rising cost of healthcare by bringing efficiency and effectiveness to physician engagement by using data and creativity in physician marketing. To learn more, visit doceree.com.

