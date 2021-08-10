

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech consumer price inflation rose in July, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.8 percent increase in June. Economists had expected a 2.9 percent rise.



Prices for alcoholic beverages, tobacco grew by 6.1 percent yearly in June and transport cost gained 8.2 percent.



Prices of restaurants and hotels gained by 4.0 percent and those for clothing and footwear prices rose 6.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 1.0 percent in July. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise.



