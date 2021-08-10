

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production growth eased in June, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 16.7 percent year-on-year in June, after a 23.3 percent rise in May.



The overall private sector output rose 10.5 percent yearly in June, after a 10.6 percent increase in the previous month.



The largest upward contribution to total private sector development came from motor vehicle industry, by 31.7 percent year-on-year in June.



Services output gained 10.1 percent annually in June and construction output grew 2.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 1.9 percent in June, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.



The total private sector output rose 0.8 percent from the previous month.



Manufacturing output increased 2.2 percent monthly in June, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office revealed that a calendar adjusted industrial orders rose 24.4 annually in June.



Orders received from the domestic market increased 10.8 percent in June and those from foreign markets rose 36.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in June.



Another data from Statistics Sweden showed that the household consumption increased a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent monthly in June.



On an annual basis, household consumption grew 7.3 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

