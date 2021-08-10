Fujifilm Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Disrupting the Operating Room Space with Its Systems Integration Solution

As a global imaging and informatics solutions leader, Fujifilm's solutions enhance both clinical and IT workflows, resulting in economic value for clinicians, administrative staff, hospital architects and equipment planners alike.

LONDON, Aug 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global market for operating room (OR) systems integration, Frost & Sullivan recognizes FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA, Inc. with the 2021 Global New Product Innovation Award. Its systems integration solution comprising Intelligent Launch, Synapse Mobility, and Synapse VNA seamlessly marries medical imaging in the OR with back-end IT. These products offer surgeons quick connectivity to the patient's file and present images and data on OR displays with just a few clicks.

"With the healthcare and Medtech industries moving toward more IT-based solutions, Fujifilm is leading the way with its higher functionality, lower cost routing solution with a zero/small footprint," said Dr. Bejoy Daniel, Senior Industry Analyst. "Fujifilm's systems integration solution offers a holistic view to the OR staff, covering the endoscopy, digital radiography, imaging, and other departments with a single solution."

Fujifilm's platform addresses a market need for a full-fledged enterprise imaging strategy with a vendor neutral archive (VNA) solution to save the data and make it accessible from a single source. The company is the only OR vendor that provides such a solution because it has its own VNA. It offers its VNA with mutual archives, partners with VNA teams, and sells an enterprise viewer called Synapse Mobility. Through a mobile or web interface, the Synapse VNA is used to access radiography, cardiology, surgery videos, visible light imaging, or any kind of clinical image or data captured in departments throughout the hospital.

When viewing the surgical monitor in the OR, the clinical staff can use Synapse Mobility to compare previously collected images with the current endoscopic images. This allows surgeons to conduct quick surgical planning and preparation in the OR prior to each procedure.

"Fujifilm Systems Integration offers customers the convenience of dealing with a single vendor for their IT, imaging, and image generation needs, while also allowing the flexibility to interface with systems from other vendors," noted Dr. Daniel. "Its integrated image capture solution includes up to four channels, minimizing the requirement for expensive, multiple products. In addition, by delivering its Intelligent Launch application through Synapse Mobility, it eliminates the need for a PACS PC in the OR and saves space and money. Overall, its integrated solution helps Fujifilm address a wider market and provide exceptional value to both surgeons and patients."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Fujifilm



FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. It's ever expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. Fujifilm's in vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio includes clinical lab reagents, and biomarkers to assess the risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic liver disease. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit https://healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com/.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com