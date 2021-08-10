

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD) announced Tuesday that it has opened three new distribution centers in Sparrows Point's revitalized Tradepoint Atlantic development. The 1.5 million square-foot campus will bring nearly 500 new full- and part-time jobs to Baltimore and provide even faster delivery options to customers in the region.



The Baltimore market is a key hub for The Home Depot's delivery and supply chain strategy. The newly opened facility is an 812,000-square-foot building that extends the aisles of the stores by offering fulfillment for online orders, providing a broader range of products directly to customers.



It features a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell charging station that offers a sustainable and more efficient way to power material handling equipment.



