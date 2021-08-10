

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International Inc (PM) said Tuesday that it has switched its bid for the U.K. asthma drug maker Vectura Group Plc. (VEC.L) to a takeover offer from a scheme of arrangement. The move will increase the certainty of its execution.



The New York-based tobacco firm lowered the threshold of shareholder backing needed to succeed with its bid for Vectura as it faces off with Carlyle Group Inc. in a rare auction for control of Vectura. Philip Morris will need more than 50% of shareholder acceptances, instead of 75%.



Meanwhile, the U.K.'s takeover panel has given them a week to make their best offers for Vectura Group. The auction kicks off after the close of trading Tuesday.



On 9 July 2021, Philip Morris and Vectura announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition by Philip Morris, of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Vectura for 150 pence for each Vectura share.



On 6 August 2021, Carlyle Group announced it had agreed the terms of an increased recommended cash offer for Vectura at a price of 155 pence per Vectura share.



On 8 August 2021 Philip Morris increased its cash offer for Vectura to a price of 165 pence per Vectura share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VECTURA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de