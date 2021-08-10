Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to provide a corporate update as part of its communication with existing shareholders and the broader markets.

CTS Operations continue to be strong throughout the first 7 months of the year, despite extensive lockdowns in the Ontario region that have recently been lifted. Emergency care has continued to be in high demand, and now that elective procedures are resuming, the demand for radiology reading is increasing. The company also notes a greater acceptance of telehealth services within both the healthcare ecosystem and within government, which may benefit operations in the future.

CTS has begun migrating its largest network of hospitals over to its new PACS workflow system that was previously announced. The extensive project should be completed in the fourth quarter and will help reduce costs and effect greater care for emergency room patients. Additionally, CTS continues to increase its gross margins with new radiologists that have joined the company.

Leveljump is working to identify potential acquisitions as we look to expand. With both organic growth and acquisitions, the company should be able to expand its healthcare services.

"Today's update demonstrates the strength of the services we provide and the continuation of our vision to grow our company and increase profitability," said Mitch Geisler, CEO. "As we return to more active lifestyles once again, we can see need for more of our teleradiology services and see potential opportunities for the future growth."

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

Mitchell Geisler, Chief Executive Officer

info@leveljumphealthcare.com

(833) 840-2020

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92565