Nexthink's new business jumps 50% for H1 2021 as remote and hybrid work creates urgency for technology teams to rethink and improve digital experience

Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management software, today announced unprecedented growth during the first six months of 2021. Over the past several years, Nexthink has consistently outperformed itself and reliably grown its market share. This latest acceleration highlights that the momentum for continued investment in digital employee experience is continuing to rise.

"Companies want to deliver great digital experience to their employees from the design of the workplace to the successful adoption of applications and minimize downtime with automation and proactivity," said Pedro Bados, CEO and co-founder of Nexthink. "This growth we're seeing is exciting, but it's just the beginning and we see a lot of potential in the market."

Highlights of H1 2021 include:

Grew ARR by 122% over the same period last year.

Experienced a record low gross churn rate of 1.6%.

Saw net dollar expansion of 118%.

Signed more than 50 new customers, more than 50% of which came from financial, healthcare pharmaceuticals and industrial manufacturing.

Expanded team by 19% across 10 countries, now totaling 772 employees worldwide.

Ramped R&D teams by 100% in past 12 months to develop new products.

Accelerated cloud adoption adding more than 2 million endpoints in H1.

These highlights were sparked by a number of key milestones in H1:

Billion Dollar Valuation - Early in the year Nexthink closed a $180 million Series D financing round led by Permira to reach a valuation of $1.1 billion. The round is being used to accelerate Nexthink's innovation, rapid growth and expansion, particularly in the US.

- Early in the year Nexthink closed a $180 million Series D financing round led by Permira to reach a valuation of $1.1 billion. The round is being used to accelerate Nexthink's innovation, rapid growth and expansion, particularly in the US. Application Experience Nexthink extended end-to-end experience visibility at the application transaction level. For the first time, IT teams can go beyond network, sentiment and basic application visibility to deeply analyze and optimize the complete digital experience.

Nexthink extended end-to-end experience visibility at the application transaction level. For the first time, IT teams can go beyond network, sentiment and basic application visibility to deeply analyze and optimize the complete digital experience. DEX Hub Nexthink launched DEX Hub, a destination for IT professionals to share expertise, ideas and pain points, geared to enable individuals to grow their career and skill set in DEX.

Nexthink launched DEX Hub, a destination for IT professionals to share expertise, ideas and pain points, geared to enable individuals to grow their career and skill set in DEX. Continued partner growth 8 out of the top 10 workplace outsourcers have standardized on Nexthink as the preferred DEX solution. Several of which have reached the half million endpoint mark with Nexthink.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company gives IT leaders unprecedented insight into employees' daily experiences of technology at the device level freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,000 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 13 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

