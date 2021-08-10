Apptio Opens New Product Innovation Center in Poland to Attract Top Tech Talent

EMEA business experiencing strong growth with 35% YoY customer increase, making strategic expansion into 12 countries to support regional momentum for TBM solutions

KRAKOW, Poland, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., a leading provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions that help organizations analyze, plan, and optimize technology spend, today announced the opening of a new Product Innovation Center in Krakow, Poland. This office will be the epicenter of Apptio's Products & Engineering team in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market, with teams focusing on software development, product design and product strategy.

Poland is emerging as one of Europe's prime software development hubs, and Krakow has cultivated a unique ecosystem for some of the most forward-thinking minds in tech. With more than 45,000 IT specialists, 2,200 computer science and engineering graduates every year, and the expertise of more than 500 tech firms, Krakow is an ideal location for Apptio's expansion of European tech talent. Apptio plans to have a team of more than 40 employees in Poland by the end of the year and will continue hiring momentum for the Polish team over the next several years. This will allow for significant increase in Apptio's engineering workforce, providing round-the-globe coverage for customers, and helping support sustained business growth.

"I am passionate about building, mentoring, and developing a group of strategic thinkers, creators and builders," says Jeremy Ung, VP of Engineering and Product Management at Apptio. "Apptio is committed to deepening engineering and product development investment in Poland. Across Europe, we have seen more than 75% increase in headcount thus far this year. We are committed to fostering an inclusive culture designed to help our employees grow and our customers become wildly successful."

The opening of this new office coincides with the company's expanding product portfolio, and rapid pace of growth in EMEA. Apptio's European business has reported a 35% year-over-year increase, and now has more than 250 customers across the region. Given this increase in adoption and usage, Apptio's product portfolio now analyzes and manages more than $650 billion USD in tech spend, with more than $119 billion USD (465 billion PLN) in tech spend across Europe alone.

Apptio now has more than 20 global offices, and with this announcement increases total EMEA office locations to 12 geographies, including: the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Cyprus.

Want to meet us in person? Stop by Apptio's booth at Devoxx Poland from 25-27 August, 2021 in Krakow, to learn more about Apptio and our available job openings, and try some award-winning beers from a local brewery which is funded by AGH University of Science and Technology.

To apply to one of our open roles, you can see our current listings on Apptio's career site.

About Apptio

Apptio's products empower business leaders to drive optimal financial performance across their organizations. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond so that they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spend and operational data and enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently, and with confidence. For more information, please visit www.apptio.com.

Media Contact

Jas McDonald

pr@apptio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/82080/apptio_logo.jpg