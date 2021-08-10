Tachyon Platform recognized in 'Best Enterprise-Level SaaS' and 'Best SaaS for Productivity' categories

1E, the leader in Unified eXperience Management (UXM), is a finalist in the 2021 Software-as-a-Service Awards Program for its 1E Tachyon Platform in two categories: Best Enterprise-Level SaaS and Best SaaS for Productivity. Now in its sixth year, the SaaS Awards recognize excellence and innovation in software solutions.

1E Tachyon provides real-time diagnosis, remediation and automation to fix issues quickly and without interruption, increasingly important as 56% of employees feel dissatisfied with their IT experiences. Plus, IT teams that introduce Tachyon into their service desk environment achieve up to 49% time savings, substantial cost reductions and enhanced productivity.

"This recognition validates that 1E Tachyon is the right product for right now. With the drive towards flexible working, employee experience is in the spotlight and Tachyon is uniquely positioned to help," said Amy Collins, VP of Marketing at 1E. "The 1E Tachyon Platform gives IT departments unprecedented visibility into the digital experience of their employees, but unlike competing solutions, Tachyon goes beyond analytics and reporting to provide real-time automation to remediate issues. These capabilities can deflect 90% of situations that would otherwise culminate in a disruptive remote desktop visit, leading to significant productivity gains and more engaged employees."

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "Just as SaaS technologies have been vital in pivoting organizational functions to respond to global crises, they will be essential as we look forward to returning to normal levels of productivity. The shortlisted candidates represent truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry."

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday 31 August 2021 and the program will return in Spring 2022. Hundreds of organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/

About 1E

1E are the innovators in Unified eXperience Management (UXM) that supports the work from anywhere enterprise, so employees are secure, supported, and productive wherever they want to be. The 1E Tachyon Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation and automation that fixes issues, fast and without interruption. It puts employees in control, through self-service, self-heal and sentiment monitoring to understand how they really feel and reduces help desk calls and ultimately costs. That's why more than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them manage 11 million endpoints seamlessly. For more information, visit www.1E.com.

