Global Telecom Solutions (GTS) Celebrates 20 Years

Local charities Camp Casey, Just Speak receive $20,000 during 7th annual open house

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Despite a challenging year and a half due to the ongoing health pandemic, Detroit's technology consulting powerhouse, Global Telecom Solutions (GTS), is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Photo caption: GTS CEO Mark Stackpoole addresses attendees of the 2021 GTS Open House.

As a part of the celebration, GTS hosted the return of its industry open house (not held in 2020) on July 29 at the Detroit Athletic Club. The annual event brings together cloud and telecommunications providers from across the nation and is used to provide opportunity for networking and business development, as well as several in-person large charity donations.

More than 200 people from over 25 companies took part in the 7th annual open house, which included technology exhibits and several industry awards presented by GTS to its partners. CEO of JS Group, Janet Schijns, was featured as a keynote speaker and discussed trends for growth in the industry.

During this open house, Detroit-based GTS announced $20,000 in donations to two area nonprofits. This year Camp Casey, located in Farmington Hills, received $15,000 while Just Speak, located in Detroit, was presented a check for $5,000.

"Like all small businesses and nonprofits, the last two years have been enormously challenging. It's because of generous people like the folks at GTS, that Camp Casey can continue bringing horses into the lives of local children with cancer, sickle cell disease, and other life-threatening illnesses," says Molly Reeser, Camp Casey's Founder/Executive Director. "We're beyond grateful to GTS for keeping our small nonprofit - and the children we serve - in the saddle."

"It's an honor to be here. Nothing is better than being recognized by your community," said Brittni Kellom, Just Speak Executive Director and Founder.

The open house also honors telecom providers each year. This year the Channel Manager of the Year went to Nicole Slating (ATT) with Heather Tokman (123Net) the runner up. Channel Manager of the Year honorable mentions included John Komos with Vonage and Todd Dalson.

The Service Provider-Carrier of the Year was 123Net with Call Harbor as runner up and Vonage an honorable mention. The annual Rising Star award was presented to Entara; Pax 8 was the runner up with Wireless Watchdogs and For2Fi as honorable mentions.

"We are always excited to host this event because it reminds us of the great community we have in the telecommunications industry, but even more important, it allows us to help the greater community and our nonprofit partners," said Mark Stackpoole, GTS CEO.

About Global Telecom Solutions: GTS is a telecommunication/cloud services firm based in Detroit that helps businesses choose the best telecom solutions. GTS partners with more than 150 service providers and has access to data centers across the globe, enabling GTS to create best-of-breed telecom solutions. It was founded in 2001 by Mark Stackpoole and Ryan Hathaway.

