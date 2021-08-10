OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, August 10
10 August 2021
Oxford Instruments plc
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
In line with the Executive Directors' Remuneration Policy, half of any annual bonus paid to the Executive directors above the target level of 75% of salary will be deliverable in shares, which must be held for at least three years.
Accordingly, as part of the deferred share element of the annual bonus for the 2020/21 financial year, the Executive directors have acquired shares as follows:
Ian Barkshire - 1,174 shares
Gavin Hill - 917 shares
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1865 393448
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ian Barkshire
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive and PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oxford Instruments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J364EZD6UCE231
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
GB0006650450
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of annual bonus in respect of the 2020/21 financial year
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
1,174
£25.4821
£29,915.99
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 August 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Gavin Hill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Finance Director and PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oxford Instruments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J364EZD6UCE231
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
GB0006650450
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of annual bonus in respect of the 2020/21 financial year
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
917
£25.4821
£23,367.09
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 August 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.