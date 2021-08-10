OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10 August 2021

Oxford Instruments plc

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

In line with the Executive Directors' Remuneration Policy, half of any annual bonus paid to the Executive directors above the target level of 75% of salary will be deliverable in shares, which must be held for at least three years.

Accordingly, as part of the deferred share element of the annual bonus for the 2020/21 financial year, the Executive directors have acquired shares as follows:

Ian Barkshire - 1,174 shares

Gavin Hill - 917 shares

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ian Barkshire 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc



GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of annual bonus in respect of the 2020/21 financial year c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £25.4821 1,174 d) Aggregated information

- Volume



- Price



- Total

1,174



£25.4821



£29,915.99 e) Date of the transaction 9 August 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gavin Hill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Finance Director and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc



GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of annual bonus in respect of the 2020/21 financial year c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £25.4821 917 d) Aggregated information

- Volume



- Price



- Total

917



£25.4821



£23,367.09 e) Date of the transaction 9 August 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.