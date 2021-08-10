Rise in Demand for Printing Inks in Packaging Sector Fuels Growth of Ink Additives Market, Global Market Valuation to Reach US$ 3.5 Bn by 2026, Finds TMR Study

- Growing requirements for packaging in F&B and healthcare industries expanding possibilities in ink additives market

- Manufacturers of ink additives collaborate with printing inks manufacturers to offer additives to meet the latter's customized requirements, new formulations in wetting agents to enter market

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ink additives mainly comprise rheology modifiers and wetting agents, and are added to printing inks for use in a wide range of applications, broadly in packaging, publishing, commercial printing. Key end-use industries comprise food & beverages and healthcare. In particular, the growing demand for a range of packaging materials has been proportional to the increase in food production. As a result, the business avenues for printing ink manufacturers have also broadened considerably globally over the decades. This, in turn, has been expanding the canvas for ink additives market players. Overall, the expansion of the packaging sector has positively driven the opportunities for ink additives suppliers. On the other hand, rapid pace of digitization in publication in recent years has continuously hampered the demand for printing inks, thus impeding the market growth.

Globally, the ink additives market valuation was valued at US$ 2.2 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2026.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=62451

Key Findings of Ink Additives Market Study

Uptake of Flexography Inks in Key Applications to Spark Growth: Ink additives find extensive use in flexographic printing processes. The technique has been extensively used for printing on a wide range of substrates, notably for water-based, solvent-based, and UV-cured inks. The need for improving environmental characteristics for flexographic inks has fueled the demand for ink additives. Concomitantly, printing ink manufacturers have focused on improving the rheology of their products to meet the ecological aspects of printing inks, apart from functional properties of inks. A case in point is the development of graphene-based Nano-inks for additive manufacturing of flexible electronics. Stridently, additives for flexography printing inks have risen in production over the decades, thereby boosting the ink additives market growth.

Ink additives find extensive use in flexographic printing processes. The technique has been extensively used for printing on a wide range of substrates, notably for water-based, solvent-based, and UV-cured inks. The need for improving environmental characteristics for flexographic inks has fueled the demand for ink additives. Concomitantly, printing ink manufacturers have focused on improving the rheology of their products to meet the ecological aspects of printing inks, apart from functional properties of inks. A case in point is the development of graphene-based Nano-inks for additive manufacturing of flexible electronics. Stridently, additives for flexography printing inks have risen in production over the decades, thereby boosting the ink additives market growth. Expansion of Packaging Sector Positively Correlates with Expansion of Avenues in Ink Additives Market: The packaging sector has been one of the prominent consumers of printing inks. The need for incorporating safer ink formulations for printing among packaging sector has invigorated the pace of product innovations in the ink additives market. Furthermore, the demand for wetting agents used as ink additives has risen considerably over the years. These agents have gathered steam on account of their versatile use as defoamers, levelling agents, and dispersants. A large share of the demand for ink additives is being witnessed from the food packaging industry. Advancements made in food processing technologies have also boosted the uptake of printing inks in primary and secondary packaging materials. The healthcare packaging industry is one of the key areas where the rise in the demand for printing inks will spur growth, finds a market survey on ink additives.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Ink Additives Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=62451

Ink Additives Market: Drivers

Growing production of packaging to meet the requirements of various industries is a key trend expanding the value chain of ink additives

Environmental regulations pertaining to the printing inks industry have shaped the evolution of the ink additives market

Collaboration between printing ink manufacturers and ink additive manufacturers has offered growth opportunities for market players. Subsequently, the need for customized products will drive the revenue for the latter.

Ink Additives Market: Competitive Dynamics

A few players hold major share of the ink additives market, making the landscape fairly consolidated. The barrier to entry for new players is high, notes the study on ink additives market. Key players such as BASF SE, Altana AG, Evonik Industries, and the Dow Chemicals Company lean on constant product innovation to strengthen their position in the ink additives market.

Buy our Premium Research Report on Ink Additives Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=62451<ype=S

Global Ink Additives Market, by Type

Wetting Agents

Dispersants



Defoamers

Rheology Modifiers

Others (such as compatibilizers and color boosters)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (such as screen printing)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Inks

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Ink Additives Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (such as marketing material)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Chemical & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:

Calcium Formate Market - The increase in demand for calcium formate in building & construction is projected to drive the calcium formate market during the forecast period. Calcium formate is utilized as a cement additive in the construction industry, as it helps to increase the strength of cement products. It is employed to provide strength to bricks & blocks, concrete, and adhesives. Calcium formate is also used as a PH regulator. It acts as a corrosion protector, and is utilized for cementation process of drilling oil. Thus, rise in the demand for cement in the construction industry is estimated to drive the calcium formate market during the forecast period.



Asphalt Additives Market - The global asphalt additives market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players. Key players operating in the global asphalt additives market are Nouryon, Arkema, BASF SE, Arrmaz, Grupo Dynasol, Ingevity, Iterchimica, MCASPHALT, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, ATDM Co., Cargill, Inc., Birkshire Engineering Supplies, Engineered Additive LLC, Kao Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Petrochem Specialties, Huntsman International LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Sasol Ltd., Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Dow, and Kraton Corporation.



About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg