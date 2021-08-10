

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat have entered into a partnership with the debut of Beyond Pepperoni Pizza.



Beginning Tuesday, the plant-Based Beyond Pepperoni Pizza will be available as a test in nearly 70 locations across five U.S. cities for a limited time, only at Pizza Hut. The cities are Albany, New York; Columbus and Macon, Georgia; Houston, Texas; and Jacksonville, Florida.



Beyond Pepperoni Pizza is made from simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and rice, with no GMOs, soy, gluten, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol.



As part of its ongoing partnership with Beyond Meat, Pizza Hut said it is doubling down on innovation and catering to evolving preferences through exciting, diverse protein options.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de