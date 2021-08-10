SixCentz Is Much More Than Just A Music Production And Distribution Company; Find Out What Makes Them Unique Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Music is a crucial part of anyone's life. It is the thing that inspires us, motivates us, and can be the best thing to understand us when we are feeling a certain way. Though live music has been in short supply recently, it is also a huge part of people's musical experiences and can be major milestones in their lives. Whether it is top hits or more obscure music, that feeling we all get from listening to a song connects people worldwide.

Sixcentz is a company that is working to promote musicians and aid in musical production as well. They have also launched an independent label called SixCentz Records (SixCentzRecords.com) which has spawned 6 iTunes top 20 albums in Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B and Dance Genres and generated millions of streams per year.

The company's name, Sixcentz, comes from the name of an old school graffiti crew started by 2 graffiti artists. They started the 'SixCentz' website that 'ONLY' focused on graffiti.The site was popular amongst graffiti writers and old school hip hoppers from the late 80's & 90's. The company domain was then bought by its current users and it became what it is today.

The company had started off on a high note and was excelling at helping artists in various ways, however, covid was a huge game changer for them. They had to reinvent themselves and much of what they did because of the shut downs that occurred.

Thankfully, Sixcentz was able to pivot and create something new based on problems they were seeing in the music business during the pandemic. They focused on launching their own social media site that artists used as a platform to stream and play their music, so that they never lost a seat at the table or an audience for their art.

In addition, when things were at their toughest, they provided a service to make music distribution easier for the artists because just like many of us, they were taking a hit from the pandemic. This provided an outlet for artists to earn advanced payments. And on top of that, they also offer a streaming service.

What separates Sixcentz out from the rest of the music industry is that they push for artists that would not be traditionally backed by mainstream companies. In their words, they are willing to assist those artists who weren't chosen for the venue or the label because they know providing an opportunity means the world to many of these artists looking to make their starts.

The company was founded by Andre Faria. Andre learned the power of management and business early on in his life when he was struggling to get through high school and find a job. He knew quickly that the normal route of life and the normal nine to five job were not going to be his path, so he decided to take a different turn.

"One of the judges who would not accept me into a performing arts school told me about the power of management, promotions, owning a label or becoming an agent. He told me that if it wasn't for these positions, there would be no music industry. They explained how these positions actually make the music industry run.

With a revived sense of hope, I walked out there with a new direction which led me to where I am now," Andre explains.

The company is aiming to find the Andres of the world and give them the opportunity to shine in the face of rejection. To find out more about Sixcentz , follow them on Instagram here and check out their website here .

