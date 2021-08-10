Animal Feed Additives Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 36.54 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global animal feed additives market report.

The animal feed additives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.87% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

In 2020, the global feed additives market was valued at USD 27.86 billion . APAC dominated the global feed additives market and accounted for a 35.29% share in 2020. Poultry is the largest segment in the global animal feed additives market and the most consumed meat across the globe. It is also considered as a cheap and affordable protein in most countries. By 2026, the global animal feed additives market will witness a significant change in the market share of eubiotics. By 2026, the market is expected to witness the sales of concept broilers, which are bred under an organic and natural environment. Amino acids are one of the key additives used for livestock for their health and overall wellbeing. Amino acids are expected to contribute USD 1993.41 million to the global animal feed additives market revenue by 2026.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by species, product type, form, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 16 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/animal-feed-additives-market-size-analysis-2024

Animal Feed Additives Market - Segmentation

The growing population and increasing demand for nutritious food are gaining momentum in poultry farming across the globe. The use of feed additives in synthetic or natural additives is essential for success in poultry farming in terms of poultry health and production.

Most of the poultry and pork consumed today are raised using feeds containing amino acids. Amino acids will become even more essential during the forecast period to ensure that animal production systems are environmentally sustainable and use limited natural resources.

The global animal feed additives by form have been segregated by dry and liquid. Liquid feed additives are highly palatable and increase their consumption among animals, which helps reduce feed wastage and labor cost. The US is expected to boost the demand for liquid feed during the forecast period.

Animal Feed Additives Market by Type of Species

Poultry

Swine

Cattle

Aquatic Animals

Other Species

Animal Feed Additives Market by Product Type

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Enzymes

Minerals

Eubiotics

Others

Animal Feed Additives Market by Form

Liquid

Dry

Animal Feed Additives Market - Dynamics

Probiotics are naturally occurring live microbes with the power to improve the gut flora of poultry, swine, and other animals. Robust gut flora can improve animal health. The probiotic feeds are fermented and are rich in microorganisms. These feeds help in easy digestion and promote animal health. Probiotic feeds enhance the digestive system by maintaining an equilibrium of good and bad bacteria, thereby boosting immunity. Alltech, Dupont, Tyson Foods, Lallemand, and Land of Lakes are some prominent vendors engaged in the production of probiotic feeds. Probiotics are known to promote the overall health of animals by improving the microbial balance in the gut. They are helpful to new-born animals or animals that have been treated earlier with antibiotics. Further, it is used to boost weight gain and feed conversion rates. In 2015, the market for probiotics was estimated at $1 billion and was majorly dominated by Europe.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Demand for Premium Pet Foods

Growing Concern for Animal Nutrition & Environmental Impact

Popular Trend of Premium Breeding & Organic Production

Increasing Preference for Phytobiotics in Animal Feeds

Animal Feed Additives Market - Geography

The main reason behind the considerable growth in APAC is the presence of a large livestock population and a high growth rate. Furthermore, the growing population coupled with a healthy diet has led to increased consumption of meat and its by-products in APAC, especially in India and China. Thus, the high demand for animal protein sources has resulted in a considerable increase in the uptake of animal feed additives. In addition, the high demand is attributable to the continuous economic growth in countries across these regions, which has also led to a change in demographics, food habits, and lifestyles. The impact of globalization and urbanization has changed the mindset of people in the region, where consumers experiment with their food habits. Over the past years, there has been a shift in food habits from cereal and vegetable-based products to more meat protein-based products.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/animal-feed-additives-market-size-analysis-2024

Animal Feed Additives Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Mexica



Brazil

APAC

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Middle East & Africa

Russia



Germany



Spain



France



UK

Major Vendors

BASF

Cargill

Evonik Industries

ADM

Nutreco

Other Prominent Vendors

Zoetis

Biovet SA

DSM

Ajinomoto

Novozymes

Kemin industries

Alltech

Perstorp

Zydus Animal Health

Elanco

Adisseo

Boehringer Ingelheim

Hansen

AB Vista

Land O' Lakes

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Home Water Filtration Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

U.S. Food and Beverage Process Engineering Services Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg