Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - WIN Group, the leading esports betting company, is pleased to announce the appointment of CEO Stephen Shoemaker, who will be leading the company as it continues to innovate in the esports betting industry and continue its global expansion.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

35+ year experienced esports executive officer named CEO of WIN Group

WIN Group plans aggressive expansion in esports and sportsbooks under new leadership

Former Millennial Esports Corps. & Asian Coast Development Ltd. CEO to helm WIN Group







Click image above to view full announcement.

About WIN Group



Established in 2017, WIN Group is a leading global esports betting company. Capitalizing on the tremendous growth of these two dynamic industries, WIN Group boasts a sportsbook licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, a full-service betting affiliate network, and one of the leading media properties in all of esports, WIN.gg. For further information on this release or company information please email Peter Bray, CMO WIN Group at media@thewin.group.





Contacts:

Peter Bray

media@thewin.group

Source: ADX Labs, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92683.