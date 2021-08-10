Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQFT, SQFTP) (the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today reported earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All second quarter financial measures referenced herein are unaudited.

"We are pleased to report our second quarter earnings, continuing the strong rent collections that we saw throughout 2020 and the beginning of 2021," said Jack Heilbron, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the markets are acknowledging the value of our diversified approach, as we raised gross proceeds of $23 million in a new preferred equity issuance in June, and $10 million of additional common equity and warrants in July 2021."

"12 office and industrial leases were signed in the second quarter of 2021, with 1 new tenant and 11 existing tenant renewals," noted Gary Katz, the Company's Senior Vice President of Asset Management. "We believe that there is continued interest among existing tenants to renew, and among prospective tenants to lease new space, as our buildings typically are in desirable, stable locations."

Second Quarter Highlights

Core FFO for the quarter was approximately $737,000, or $0.08 per fully diluted share

Collected 96% of second quarter contractual base rent

Executed a total of 12 new and renewal leases during the quarter, for incremental annual rental revenue of approximately $633,000

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

Net income attributable to the Company's common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $754,203, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or ($0.22) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net income attributable to the Company's common stockholders was a result of:

A decrease in revenues of approximately $1.3 million due to the sale of four properties since the beginning of 2021;

An increase in gain on sale of real estate - During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the company recorded a gain of approximately $2.6 million on the sale of real estate, compared to an approximately $334,000 loss during the three months ended June 30, 2020; partially offset by,

A corresponding decrease in rental operating costs of approximately $0.5 million due to the sale of four properties compared to the first quarter of 2020.

FFO (non-GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, decreased by approximately $178,000 to $456,000 from $634,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. A reconciliation of FFO to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is attached to this press release. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited.

Acquisitions and Dispositions for the first two quarters of 2021

Waterman Plaza, which was sold on January 28, 2021 for approximately $3.5 million and the Company recognized a loss of approximately $0.2 million.

Garden Gateway, which was sold on February 19, 2021 for approximately $11.2 million and the Company recognized a loss of approximately $1.4 million.

Highland Court, which was sold on May 20, 2021 for approximately $10.23 million and the Company recognized a loss of approximately $1.6 million.

Executive Office Park, which was sold on May 21, 2021, 2021 for approximately $8.1 million and the Company recognized a gain of approximately $2.5 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company acquired 6 model homes for approximately $2.9 million. The purchase price was paid through cash payments of approximately $0.9 million and mortgage notes of approximately $2.0 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company disposed of 32 model homes for approximately $15.1 million and recognized a gain of approximately $2.3 million.

Dividends

On May 25, 2021, the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.102 per share of Series A Common Stock for the second quarter of 2021, payable on June 21, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 7, 2021.

On June 24, 2021, the board of directors of the Company declared the first dividend on its Series D Preferred Stock for the initial period from the issue date of June 15 to June 30, 2021. The dividend was paid in cash in the amount of $0.10417 per share on July 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2021

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in office, industrial, and retail properties, and model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in Texas and Florida and its office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in North Dakota and in Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables Presidio to reduce its operating costs through economies of scale by servicing a number of properties with less staff, it makes Presidio susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.

Definitions

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations ("FFO") - The Company evaluates performance based on Funds From Operations, which we refer to as FFO, as management believes that FFO represents the most accurate measure of activity and is the basis for distributions paid to equity holders. The Company defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, hedge ineffectiveness, acquisition costs of newly acquired properties that are not capitalized and lease acquisition costs that are not capitalized plus depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges on properties or investments in non-consolidated REITs, and after adjustments to exclude equity in income or losses from, and, to include the proportionate share of FFO from, non-consolidated REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company's performance.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") - We calculate Core FFO by using FFO as defined by NAREIT and adjusting for certain other non-core items. We also exclude from our Core FFO calculation acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of the earn-out, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and the amortization of stock-based compensation.

We believe Core FFO provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Other equity REITs may calculate Core FFO differently or not at all, and, accordingly, the Company's Core FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' Core FFO.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("Same Store NOI") - Same Store NOI is calculated as the net operating income attributable to the properties continuously owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods presented. The Company's definition of Same Store NOI excludes properties that were not stabilized during both of the applicable reporting periods. These exclusions may include, but are not limited to, acquisitions, dispositions and properties undergoing repositioning or significant renovations.

We believe Same Store NOI is an important measure of comparison because it allows for comparison of operating results of stabilized properties owned and operated for the entirety of both applicable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions, dispositions or repositioning during such periods. Other REITs may calculate Same Store NOI differently and our calculation should not be compared to that of other REITs.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the " Risk Factors" section of the Company's documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov .

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30, December 31,

2021 2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS



Real estate assets and lease intangibles:



Land $ 17,199,715 $ 18,827,000 Buildings and improvements 108,927,843 115,409,423 Tenant improvements 12,264,082 11,960,018 Lease intangibles 4,110,139 4,110,139 Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, cost 142,501,779 150,306,580 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (28,480,085) (26,551,789) Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, net 114,021,694 123,754,791 Real estate assets held for sale, net 10,370,836 42,499,176 Real estate assets, net 124,392,530 166,253,967 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 29,343,392 11,540,917 Deferred leasing costs, net 1,178,277 1,927,951 Goodwill 2,423,000 2,423,000 Other assets, net 3,509,354 3,422,781 TOTAL ASSETS $ 160,846,553 $ 185,568,616 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 89,226,919 $ 94,664,266 Mortgage notes payable related to properties held for sale, net 753,439 25,365,430 Mortgage notes payable, total net 89,980,358 120,029,696 Note payable, net - 7,500,086 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,391,594 5,126,199 Accrued real estate taxes 940,701 2,548,686 Dividends payable preferred stock 95,836 - Lease liability, net 89,251 102,323 Below-market leases, net 98,883 139,045 Total liabilities 95,596,623 135,446,035 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Equity: Series D Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 920,000 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $25.00 per share) as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 9,200 - Series A Common Stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 100,000,000; 9,508,363 shares were both issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 95,038 95,038 Additional paid-in capital 176,943,749 156,463,146 Dividends and accumulated losses (125,590,168) (121,674,505) Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest 51,457,819 34,883,679 Noncontrolling interest 13,792,111 15,238,902 Total equity 65,249,930 50,122,581 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 160,846,553 $ 185,568,616

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues:















Rental income $ 4,553,798 $ 5,879,526 $ 10,031,021 $ 12,665,211 Fees and other income 292,785 241,878 484,316 485,344 Total revenue 4,846,583 6,121,404 10,515,337 13,150,555 Costs and expenses: Rental operating costs 1,485,815 1,999,834 3,324,738 4,380,926 General and administrative 1,344,770 1,278,971 2,882,036 2,630,316 Depreciation and amortization 1,368,209 1,622,230 2,797,143 3,196,756 Impairment of real estate assets - 845,674 300,000 845,674 Total costs and expenses 4,198,794 5,746,709 9,303,917 11,053,672 Other income (expense): Interest expense-mortgage notes (1,207,036) (1,477,628) (2,512,057) (3,165,404) Interest expense - note payable - (795,728) (279,373) (1,661,798) Interest and other income (expense), net (20,657) 8,400 (53,443) 1,405 Gain on sales of real estate, net 2,594,341 334,096 1,433,014 324,261 Gain on extinguishment of government debt - - 10,000 - Income tax expense (238,701) (51,369) (288,899) (135,000) Total other income (expense), net 1,127,947 (1,982,229) (1,690,758) (4,636,536) Net income (loss) 1,775,736 (1,607,534) (479,338) (2,539,653) Less: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (925,697) (315,282) (1,332,305) (490,293) Net income (loss) attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. stockholders $ 850,039 $ (1,922,816) $ (1,811,643) $ (3,029,946) Less: Preferred Stock Series D dividends $ (95,836) $ - $ (95,836) $ - Net income (loss) attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders $ 754,203 $ (1,922,816) $ (1,907,479) $ (3,029,946) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.22) $ (0.20) $ (0.34) Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.22) $ (0.20) $ (0.34) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic & diluted 9,508,363 8,897,037 9,508,363 8,889,436

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Core FFO

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

6/30/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Net (loss) income attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders $ 754,203 $ (1,922,816) $ (1,907,479) $ (3,029,946) Adjustments: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 925,696 315,282 1,332,305 490,293 Depreciation and amortization 1,368,209 1,622,230 2,797,143 3,196,756 Amortization of above and below market leases, net 2,615 (28,321) 1,605 (58,245) Impairment of real estate assets - 845,674 300,000 845,674 Loss (gain) on sale of real estate assets, net (2,594,341) (334,096) (1,433,014) (324,261) FFO $ 456,382 $ 497,953 $ 1,090,560 $ 1,120,271 Restricted stock compensation 280,652 203,872 582,199 361,243 Core FFO $ 737,034 $ 701,825 $ 1,672,759 $ 1,481,514

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 9,508,363 8,897,037 9,508,363 8,889,436

Core FFO / Wgt Avg Share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.18 $ 0.17

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Same Store Net Operating Income - Commercial Properties

(Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, Variance

2021 2020

% Rental revenues $ 7,465,213 $ 7,816,436 $ (351,223) (4.5)% Rental operating costs 2,912,578 3,046,693 (134,115) (4.4)% Same Store Net operating income $ 4,552,635 $ 4,769,743 $ (217,108) (4.6)%

Operating Ratios: Number of same properties 11 11 Occupancy, end of period 85.1 % 85.2 % (0.1)% Operating costs as a percentage of total revenues 39.0 % 39.0 % (1.4)%

