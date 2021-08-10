Gemina Laboratories Ltd.: Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company have begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at the open of trading on August 10, 2021 under the trading symbol "GLAB."

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company developing next generation health and wellness tests using our novel transformative patented biochemistry, which has demonstrated very significant improvements (up to 10 times better limit of detection) in test performance in laboratory settings. Led by a globally proven team with a track record of success, Gemina is developing highly accurate tests that not only produce results quickly (within 5 - 10 minutes) but are both affordable and convenient for consumers and medical practitioners alike. Our approach is to deliver testing at the point of need and to democratize diagnostic testing. We are addressing a wide range of pathogens that affect both human and animal health and wellness. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, Influenza and a variety of other viruses and conditions.

In conjunction with the public listing, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement of $2,406,500 sold at an offering price of $0.30 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one half of one common share purchase-warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45 at any time within three years from the closing date of the private placement. The Company has raised a total of $4,271,500 to date, inclusive of $990,000 of non-dilutive funding received from the Federal Digital Supercluster and partners.

Additional information on the Company can be found in the Company's final prospectus dated July 28, 2021, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the anticipated terms of any proposed transaction or engagement. Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Furthermore, the Company is presently unable to fully quantify the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic will have on its operations and recognizes that certain eventualities may affect planned or assumed performance moving forward. As such, any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

