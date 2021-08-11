

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD):



-Earnings: $16.25 million in Q2 vs. -$215.78 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.44 in Q2 vs. -$6.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.51 million or $0.45 per share for the period. -Revenue: $34.20 million in Q2 vs. $16.66 million in the same period last year.



