

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Wednesday release final Q2 figures for gross domestic product, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The previous reading suggested an increase of 3.1 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year.



Australia will see August results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank; in July, the index gained 1.5 percent to a score of 108.8.



South Korea will provide unemployment data for July; in June, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.



China will see July data for new yuan loans, with forecasts suggesting a total of CNY1,200 billion - down from CNY2,120 billion in June.



