Global Schools Holdings: Global Schools Foundation (GSF) Raises US$250 Million for Growth and Acquisitions

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Global Schools Foundation (GSF), together with its investment arm and related entities ("Global Schools Group"), has announced that it has secured up to US$250 million (S$337 million) in investment from international financial institutions. This is primarily secured through a "long-term" equity solution from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., and debt from Singapore's leading bank.

The funds will help GSF in its global expansion through mergers and acquisitions of good schools and education companies within Asia, as well as project financing for new greenfield schools. GSF is seeking to tap the growing interest in the K12 sector in Asia and is looking to announce a few more acquisitions early next year.

Atul Temurnikar, GSF Chairman, said, "We were seeking to invest in high-growth education institutions and Apollo's Hybrid Value business was able to respond quickly to these needs with bespoke structured equity solutions. GSF expects to invest in excess of US$450 million (S$607 million) over the next few years to finance our growth and expansion."

GSF is a leading premium K12 education network headquartered in Singapore. In 2021, it was recognized as "World's Most Awarded Network of Schools" for being a recipient of 235 awards for innovation, green initiatives, performance excellence, business excellence, etc.

The fundraising comes as GSF sees an increasing appetite for K12 investments to leverage its two-decade expertise in education. GSF's strengths lie in using proprietary learning technology involving data analytics and artificial intelligence to accelerate students' learning outcomes. The Foundation aims to create value and deliver sustainable returns for institutional investors through long-term investment solutions.

GSF has entered into non-binding agreements with several schools and intends to focus on acquisitions and strategic partnerships in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Cambodia. Schools under GSF can expect to benefit from its key learning technologies and innovation capabilities to ramp up their market expansion and product development.

"We are thrilled with this partnership, which has a strong reputation of providing cutting-edge, technology-enabled learning environments focused on holistic, value-based education in multiple international curricula," said Gaurav Pant, Apollo Hybrid Value Partner. "This investment is another example of how Apollo's Hybrid Value platform works constructively with business owners and entrepreneurs to deliver customized capital solutions to grow their businesses," he said.

About Global Schools Foundation

Founded in 2002, Global Schools Foundation is a Singapore-headquartered, community-oriented education institution with a mission to cultivate and nurture young minds into global leaders of the future. In the last two decades, the Foundation has grown to a strength of 16,000 students across 23 campuses in eight countries. The schools include the One World International School and Global Indian International School. www.gsf.info

