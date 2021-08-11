Fly Gangwon Chooses IBS Software's PSS Platform to Propel Customer Engagement

YANGYANG, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Gangwon, the South Korean Tourism Convergence Carrier (TCC) airline startup, has partnered with IBS Software to overhaul its distribution and reservations capabilities as it seeks to attract and retain customers and boost revenue as domestic air travel in South Korea continues to bounce back.

By deploying IBS Software's iFly Res platform, Fly Gangwon will overhaul its limiting, legacy booking system and implement a fully digital, omni channel platform that will empower it to promote and differentiate products and offers through multiple channels, transforming the customer experience in the process.

Fly Gangwon's system was unable to gain customer insight or delivered tailored offers. Moving to the iFly Res cloud platform will enable Fly Gangwon to dynamically manage customer profiles, implement differentiated B2B and B2C internet booking engines and significantly enhance indirect distribution. These capabilities will transform the airline's retailing experience and customer satisfaction, giving them a competitive edge in the South Korea low-cost market.

The deployment is fully cloud enabled, hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing iFly Res with industry leading personal information management and security. IBS Software has already achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency status.

"Customers are the lifeblood of any passenger airline and it's critical that we continue to put them first by investing in latest technology to deliver more personalised, relevant and engaging offers and services," said Won Suk Joo, CEO Fly Gangwon. "Our partnership with IBS Software will bring us closer than ever to our customers, and together we can surprise and delight them in new and increasingly innovative ways."

"In a challenging and competitive market, you need every advantage to thrive. Fly Gangwon's single-minded dedication to casting away the limitations of legacy technology and embracing cloud technology to transform their passenger offering and customer experience makes them a joy to work with," said David Friderici, Head of Aviation Passenger Solutions, IBS Software. "Dynamic, data-led PSS undoubtedly deliver airlines with a competitive advantage, higher revenues and more engaged, happier customers. We're excited to continue innovating with Fly Gangwon and seeing the partnership deliver commercial value."

iFly Res is designed to provide airlines with greater business flexibility and operational efficiency. Born out of a need for more dynamic PSS in the aviation industry, iFly Res features a customer-centric design that can seamlessly manage changing business models - from low cost to hybrid operations. iFly Res is the first natively compliant IATA NDC PSS product in the industry, with a rich API portfolio that exposes fully NDC compliant booking and DCS functions providing rapid connectivity to content providers, consumers and trade partners. For more information on iFly Res, see Airline Passenger Solutions.

